Results from Coppell ISD’s most recent family survey revealed that 67.4 percent of respondents would choose a distance learning option, said Angela Brown, communications and community engagement executive director.
Brown shared the figures during the district’s Monday board work session meeting. She said 32.6 percent of respondents said they would choose in-person instruction.
As of the Monday meeting, the district was required to provide in-person learning five days per week. On Thursday, Dallas County Health and Human Services issued a public health order stating that schools would not be open for on-campus, in-person instruction until after Sept. 7.
On Friday morning, the Texas Education Agency announced that it would give school systems the first four weeks of school to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction.
“This should give us time to work collectively to flatten the curve on this epidemic,” TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said in a video regarding the announcement.
The agency also allows a school system to continue to limit access to on-campus instruction for another four weeks if needed with a board-approved waiver request to the agency.
“We know we need to provide local schools flexibility to adapt to local health conditions, especially given the rise in COVID cases that we’re seeing across the state,” Morath said.
The announcement also said school systems, with school board approval, will be able to shift high schools to having a full-time hybrid model when students have transitioned to on-campus instruction.
“This model will provide for a more socially distanced school experience, where students receive a portion of their instruction on-campus and a portion of their instruction remotely at home,” the agency stated.
CISD Superintendent Brad Hunt shared a tweet with the information after the announcement was made.
“Would have been helpful & appreciated if superintendents would have received this info 1st so we could share with our staff & parents,” Hunt stated.
The district’s most recent survey results are a shift from numbers it saw from a previous survey, which had about 33 percent of respondents in favor of distance learning and 30 percent of respondents unsure about which model they would choose.
“So it appears that those 30 percent that were the ‘do not knows’ have moved to distance,” Brown said.
The district sent out a form to families this week asking them to commit their students to either virtual or face-to-face learning for the first nine weeks of the school year.
The commitment forms were originally set to go out to families Monday, but the district delayed releasing the forms. The delay came in light of the district’s Monday board work session meeting and in light of expected updates from state and local officials.
The forms have since been released. After Dallas County Health and Human Services issued its order Thursday, Coppell ISD extended its deadline for submitting commitment forms to Aug. 6.
At the Monday meeting, Angie Applegate, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, discussed a survey that the district was conducting for staff.
“On the initial feedback that we have gotten so far, our staff is concerned,” she said. “They are worried about returning in the fall.”
Concerns included what would happen if they or a family member became ill, Applegate said. She said they were looking at ways to alleviate staff concerns. Applegate mentioned providing training that would make staff feel more comfortable, as well as communication from the human resources department.
During the same meeting, Kristen Streeter, administrative services assistant superintendent, discussed plans for employees who have to undergo quarantining, as well as possible accommodations for individual staff members as they return.
“It’s a tough situation,” Superintendent Brad Hunt said at the meeting, “and it pains all of us when we think about what we’re asking our employees to do. It’s a concern. I feel better about it with the accommodations that Ms. Streeter has mentioned, but still there’s an element there that brings anxiety to all of us.”
