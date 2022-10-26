Joshua Chanin is an AP U.S. History teacher at Coppell High School who had the opportunity to present his research on the history of Coppell at the East Texas Historical Association's Fall Program in October. This presentation was only the start of a larger research project Chanin is working on that covers the history of Coppell and Coppell ISD.
Chanin was born and raised in London, England and moved to Coppell in 2004. He attended Denton Creek Elementary, Coppell Middle School North, and New Tech High and went on to get his Bachelor’s degree at Austin College, his Master’s degree at University of Texas at Arlington, and served as an adjunct professor for several years at University of Texas A&M-Commerce.
He said he loves teaching at Coppell High School because of how hard his students work.
“The students work hard in all my classes and are very dedicated individuals with so many talents and strengths that they can bring to the table and we have a good time learning history in my classroom,” Chanin said.
Chanin has written several articles on the history of communities in North Texas, focusing his research on women and education.
“There’s been a lot of things that have happened in Coppell and around Coppell that we have only touched on briefly,” he said. “The Coppell historians, so far, have done a very good job of documenting all this history, but there's still a lot more stuff that needs to be documented and researched and written about and so I started this project several months ago.”
The research paper that Chanin wrote for his presentation for the East Texas Historical Association was called “Coppell: An Oasis amid a Bustling Metroplex.” In his paper, he wrote about Coppell’s origin story, the importance of education in the city’s evolution, and more.
During his presentation, he spoke about the first families which were the Howells, Moores, Cozbys, and Gentrys who settled on grass plains in the early 1840s. The first families engaged in farming, ranching and carpentry and soon turned their attention to cotton.
Coppell soon had a thriving economy, which led to the town’s first post office in the 1880s. The original name of Coppell was Gibbs in honor of Barnett Gibbs who was the lieutenant governor of Texas, but the name was changed in 1892 after George Coppell who was a wealthy New York financier who contributed to the St. Louis Southwestern Railroad.
Because education was so important in Coppell, by the end of the 19th century, there were three schools that served different sections of the town. The community grew, attracting more families to Coppell, which led to an increase in school’s being built.
“Today, CISD attracts many families who want their children to be scholars, innovators, and leaders — and they arrive at the right place since Coppell’s schools are ranked 4th in the DFW Metroplex (according to the 2022 Texas Education Agency report),” Chanin wrote in his paper.
Chanin will continue his research on the history of Coppell and Coppell ISD for months to come while also teaching history at Coppell High School.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.