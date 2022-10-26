Joshua Chanin is an AP U.S. History teacher at Coppell High School who had the opportunity to present his research on the history of Coppell at the East Texas Historical Association's Fall Program in October. This presentation was only the start of a larger research project Chanin is working on that covers the history of Coppell and Coppell ISD.

Chanin was born and raised in London, England and moved to Coppell in 2004. He attended Denton Creek Elementary, Coppell Middle School North, and New Tech High and went on to get his Bachelor’s degree at Austin College, his Master’s degree at University of Texas at Arlington, and served as an adjunct professor for several years at University of Texas A&M-Commerce.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments