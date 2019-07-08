Coppell ISD Trustee Leigh Walker recently earned the designation of Master Trustee as she completed the third session of the Texas Association of School Board's (TASB) leadership program.
This year's Leadership TASB included 33 school board members from across Texas who participated in a yearlong education leadership study program.
Walker was recognized for her achievement at a recent school board meeting.
“We want to congratulate Leigh for becoming our fourth Master Trustee on this school board as a testament to her willingness to learn, … to show excellence and to exemplify that excellence that we hope we provide for our schools here,” said Trustee Thom Hulme.
Hulme, who earned the Master Trustee designation last year, said he understands the hard work that goes into the training process.
“I know it takes dedication, I know it takes involvement and it takes a great deal of effort,” he said. “There’s such a wealth of knowledge that you gain from this and such a wonderful type of experience that you will carry forward as far as being a trustee with the Coppell ISD.”
According to TASB, school board members in the 2018-19 Leadership TASB class made presentations of their team’s findings following yearlong research. Class participants researched 12 specific critical issues and their impact on Texas public education.
The Leadership TASB class met in conjunction with TASB’s Summer Leadership Institute in Fort Worth. During the session, more than 1,000 new and veteran school leaders attended the institute and received extensive training on every facet of effective board governance, heard keynote addresses from renowned education experts and picked up valuable ideas from district showcases and networking opportunities.
Master Trustee is the highest designation recognized by TASB. More than 900 school board members have graduated from Leadership TASB to date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.