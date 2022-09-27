Coppell ISD met for its regular Board meeting Monday, Sept. 26, giving updates on where the district stood on House Bill 3, presenting on the Community Based Accountability System, or CBAS, discussing updates on school safety and approving Campus Improvement Plans.
Dr. Angie Brooks, the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, and Mary Kemper, the Executive Director of Instructional Leadership, gave updates on House Bill 3, specifically the Early Childhood Mathematics and Reading requirements and the College, Career and Military Readiness requirements.
Kemper began with covering College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) goals, stating that the district’s goal is to increase the percentage of graduates that meet the criteria for CCMR from 87% to 100% by August 2024. This goal was adopted by the Board of Trustees in 2019 and as a district, Coppell did not meet the 2022 goal of 94%. CISD only had 80% of high school graduates who met the criteria for CCMR.
“One of the ways that we can increase that number is to increase the exam offerings, increase the number of learners taking those industry-based certification exams, and increasing the passing rate,” Kemper said.
For CCMR and Early Childhood Mathematics and Reading, the state recognizes six industry-based certification exams. This includes Certified Solidworks Associate, Microsoft Office Expert Word, Microsoft Office Expert Excel, Emergency Medical Technician Basic, Certified Pharmacy Technician, and Certified Clinical Medical Assistant.
For the Grade 3 STAAR Mathematical Exam, students did not meet the yearly target goal of 79%, as only 43% of students mastered grade-level performance and only 25% of students met grade-level performance. This adds up to 68%, which is 11% short of CISD’s yearly goal.
For the Grade 3 STAAR Reading Exam, only 54% of students mastered grade-level performance and only 20% met grade-level performance, falling short of CISD’s yearly goal of 77%.
As a result of percentages falling short of its goals, according to House Bill 3, Coppell ISD is required to provide some kind of targeted professional development, Kemper said. The district has already begun implementing after-school programs for its students.
“We are using a model that has proven successful in Coppell ISD in the past,” she said. “Commonly referred to as ‘Unit Previews’ or ‘What’s Up with Literacy’ this year. Our educators come together with teacher leaders, instructional coaches and content directors after school and chat about what’s coming up in the curriculum.”
Along with the discussion of the House Bill 3 update, Angela Brown, the CISD Chief Communications Officer, presented the Community Based Accountability System (CBAS) for the 2022-2023 academic year. The purpose of CBAS is to ensure all students are future-ready, allowing CISD’s stakeholders to see a more holistic view of learning at the school district.
During the 2021-2022 school year, CISD focused on evaluating three of the seven pillars, which were Student Learning and Progress, Professional Learning and Quality Staff, and Safety and Well-Being. On Sept. 12, CISD launched the CISD Community Accountability Dashboard, which includes information on the three pillars the district collected data on, board reports, “CBAS At A Glance” brochure, and more.
“What’s great about this is that this is truly real-time data,” Brown said. “Some of that we are pulling from different pieces, some of it is a little more stagnant and we update it regularly.”
This school year, CISD will be focusing on five of the seven pillars for CBAS. The pillars include Student Learning and Progress, Professional Learning and Quality Staff, Engaged, Well-Rounded Students, Safety and Well-Being, and Fiscal and Operational Systems. The following school year, CISD will report on all seven pillars, the last two being Student Readiness and Community Engagement and Partnerships.
The final discussion and report item of the evening was from Dr. Dennis Womack, the Chief Operations Officer for CISD. He provided a school safety update focused on the Intruder Detection Audit Report. Intruder Detection Audit Reports happen randomly and are meant to identify weak points on campus where intruders could potentially get in.
One of the most important discussions during the Board meeting was the discussion and consideration of the adoption of 2022-2023 Campus Improvement Plans. Campus Improvement Plans were made for each CISD school, which includes 18 schools.
“One of the areas that you would see throughout the Campus Improvement Plans, including, of course, elementary, there’s a focus of targeted small-group instruction and formative assessments,” Brown said.
The small-group instruction is a way for the district to help not only professional learning for its teachers, but students to have time to work with their teachers for better enrichment, Brown said.
The motion for the adoption of the 2022-2023 Campus Improvement Plans was passed unanimously, 7-0.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
