Coppell ISD Logo

Coppell ISD met for its regular Board meeting Monday, Sept. 26, giving updates on where the district stood on House Bill 3, presenting on the Community Based Accountability System, or CBAS, discussing updates on school safety and approving Campus Improvement Plans.

Dr. Angie Brooks, the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, and Mary Kemper, the Executive Director of Instructional Leadership, gave updates on House Bill 3, specifically the Early Childhood Mathematics and Reading requirements and the College, Career and Military Readiness requirements.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments