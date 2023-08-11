In order to move toward more personalized education, Coppell ISD has embraced adaptive learning technology to help the district revolutionize its approach to mathematics education.
The district has partnered with DreamBox Learning, an educational technology provider, to bring about a dynamic change in the way students engage with math, bridging the gap between personalized digital learning and traditional classroom instruction.
“Whether a student is on grade level, behind, or beyond grade level, DreamBox uses intelligent adaptive learning technology to ensure kids are working within their ‘zone of proximal development,’ which is the optimal learning zone,” said Mary Kemper, executive director for instructional leadership at Coppell ISD. “This means the technology meets each learner where they are, providing the right lesson at the right time so students grow their confidence and competence in math.”
One of the standout features of DreamBox is its ability to complement teachers' live instruction. Educators gain valuable insights into each student's learning journey through the platform, enabling them to pinpoint areas where individualized intervention may be required, Kemper said.
As Coppell ISD transitions into the 2023-2024 academic year, the district is using intervention strategies to support its educators to help them close learning gaps students may have encountered during the pandemic. Research indicates that students who complete five DreamBox lessons per week demonstrate a 100% proficiency in 30 curriculum standards.
Even if the district had not had the pandemic to put learning gaps into focus, Kemper said Coppell ISD can’t worry about progress in terms of years, but it benefits students and educators more if they tighten their scope, assess prerequisite skills, and sequence instruction on a weekly basis.
“It all starts with timely and specific professional development for educators, including asynchronous options for self-paced learning,” Kemper said. “We provide our teachers with built-in layers of support. In-person professional development is not always enough for educators who need or want to navigate resources at their own pace. We’re conscious of retaining our teachers, contributing positively to their mental health, and providing as many responsive, differentiated professional learning opportunities as possible.”
To ensure a comprehensive approach to student achievement, Coppell ISD employs a tiered support system. Through unit previews and collaboration with instructional coaches, educators receive the guidance they need to navigate challenging concepts. This approach ensures that teachers have a deep understanding of students' developmental progression, enabling them to bridge gaps in understanding and facilitate seamless learning transitions, Kemper said.
Adaptive learning technology, such as DreamBox, accelerates student learning by offering access to digital math manipulatives that might not be readily available in physical classrooms.
“Especially as math learners progress from 3D to 2D models, there can be a lot of gray areas in understanding,” Kemper said. “These differences in prerequisite skills were only intensified by the pandemic. Now, third grade teachers not only need to teach third grade, but need to look back and teach some concepts from first and second grades in certain instances, too. The physical materials they may not have to fill in those blanks are available digitally through learning platforms.”
This year, small group instruction is a specific area of focus for Coppell ISD. Kemper said the district is working to change misconceptions that small group instruction is just about monitoring, and instead, focus on small group instruction that is about providing personalized instruction.
“Here, all students are engaged in small group instruction at different points, regardless of if they’re behind grade level or if they’re excelling,” she said. “We pull students into small groups to hone in on their unique needs and learning styles. If we do not know where students need to be by the time we get them into those groups, we can rely on the smart engines of adaptive learning platforms like DreamBox to get those answers.”
Even in 2023, math can get a bad reputation for being out of reach for some students. At Coppell ISD, Kemper said that they are working to change that misconception and ensure educators have the tools they need to equip every student for success in math.
“Learners are only able to achieve what they have the opportunity to learn,” she said. “In the process, it’s important to be patient, kind, and believe all students are capable of success.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.