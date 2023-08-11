Teaching with woman using a tablet

In order to move toward more personalized education, Coppell ISD has embraced adaptive learning technology to help the district revolutionize its approach to mathematics education.

The district has partnered with DreamBox Learning, an educational technology provider, to bring about a dynamic change in the way students engage with math, bridging the gap between personalized digital learning and traditional classroom instruction.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

