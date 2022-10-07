Coppell Filler.jpeg
Coppell ISD

Coppell ISD is creating a Facilities Master Plan in collaboration with community stakeholders. 

The plan will include the quantity and types of spaces needed for future enrollments, instructional and extracurricular programs and district support functions to support long-range priorities. A strategic design process has been underway to determine long-range district priorities. A visioning committee and a facilities planning committee have contributed to the work. Twelve priority areas have been identified and presented to the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees for consideration. Eight of the priority areas include facility and other capital needs. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments