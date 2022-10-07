Coppell ISD is creating a Facilities Master Plan in collaboration with community stakeholders.
The plan will include the quantity and types of spaces needed for future enrollments, instructional and extracurricular programs and district support functions to support long-range priorities. A strategic design process has been underway to determine long-range district priorities. A visioning committee and a facilities planning committee have contributed to the work. Twelve priority areas have been identified and presented to the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees for consideration. Eight of the priority areas include facility and other capital needs.
A Bond Steering Committee of 60 district and community stakeholders has been appointed by the CISD Board of Trustees to study the district’s identified needs, take stakeholder input and present recommendations to the Board for facility needs through 2028. The committee will report its recommendations to the Board of Trustees in January, and the recommendations may result in a future bond election.
CISD wants all of its stakeholders to have a voice in the district's future facilities planning process. CISD is asking community members to share their priorities for district facilities by completing a survey of 15 questions. Responses are anonymous. CISD will use the survey results to help develop options for capital investments in our school facilities. This is the first of two surveys for community feedback. A second survey will be provided in the coming months to gather feedback on the options that are developed.
For more information and a link to the survey, visit Coppell ISD’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.