Coppell is currently working to fill 25 teaching positions before the start of the next school year.
In the midst of a nationwide staffing shortage, Coppell ISD, like other school districts, have had to fill vacancies to ensure students receive a quality education.
Kelly Mires, executive director of human resources, said district staff have attended various job fairs across Texas and neighboring states. Coppell ISD also hosted its own job fair to recruit local teachers. In addition, the district has posted job openings on various social media sites in addition to its own website, the Region 10 Educational Service Center website and other professional organization websites.
While the district has received several responses, according to Mires, it is putting plans in place to address any possible remaining vacancies.
“We hope to have all positions filled by Aug. 17,” Mires said. “If we have a vacancy, we will fill it with a qualified substitute until a suitable replacement can be found.”
Mires said vacancies can be seen across the board, but are mostly within secondary schools.
“We are in our early stages of our hiring process,” Mires said. “We’ll continue hiring through July and early August to fill these positions.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.