Sheela Singla discovered mindfulness several years ago, looking for a bit of inspiration to help her be kinder to herself and others.
Singla grew up in Coppell, attending elementary through high school in the district and then attending an early college program at UNT before moving to the Bay Area to pursue neuroscience at Stanford. After receiving her PhD and starting her career, she soon realized that researching was not for her.
For eight years, she made an effort to be an artist and fell into addiction, causing pain and suffering for herself, her family and her friends until she gave it all up in 2016.
“In December of 2016, I was at my parents house, and a friend of my mother was visiting and she mentioned that there are meditation apps and so I was immediately interested,” Singla said. “I felt I was desperate in a way, looking for something spiritual, something bigger than me that I had been trying to find through alcohol.”
That night, she meditated. She continued with guided meditation for several years, eventually bringing her meditative skills to the Cozby Library and Community Commons.
In 2022, she decided to apply to the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center’s Training in Mindfulness Facilitation program, which is a year long, 200 hour training program.
“I was looking for opportunities to teach because I had been teaching 15 minutes to the employees at the tech company where I work, but that was online and it was so short and couldn’t be during business hours, so it was kind of limiting in a way,” Singla said. “My mentor suggested I ask the local library and at the time, I was living in Coppell and I grew up in Coppell, so I went to the library and asked them, ‘Would you be interested in collaborating on me teaching mindfulness to the community here?’ and they said ‘Yes’ and so I began and it’s been so interesting.”
Since teaching at the library, Singla said one of the most rewarding parts for her is helping to reduce other’s suffering.
“There was one young woman who came to one of my classes with her mother, and she had anxiety and I have had the same problem,” she said. “So I talked a little about it while I was teaching and then during the relational practice, I talked to her for a few minutes and tried to guide her in how she can work with this anxiety and can change her relationship with it.”
Two months later, the young woman and her mother came back to the class and Singla recalls the woman smiling and having an entirely different demeanor.
Mindfulness is paying attention to a person’s present moment experiences with kindness, curiosity, and non-judgement and an acceptance of things as they are right now, Singla said.
“It has helped me to be kinder to myself and others and that is an integral part of my well being, you know, is the kindness,” she said. “It's helped me to be more understanding of others, and whatever flaws I may perceive and flaws in the world and the world, world issues, world problems, more interested and more curious, more interested in life and then the problems in America like racial injustice, it's helped me to be more aware of suffering, the suffering that's so widespread, and that we all can do something about. It's just opening.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
