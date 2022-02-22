Cozby library

 Coppell’s Cozby Library and Community Commons will host its King Tut 100th Anniversary Exhibit between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. March 20 at 177 North Heartz Rd.  

The exhibit includes information posters and historical artifacts detailing of one a significant archaeological discovery.   

In November of 1922, archeologist Howard Carter uncovered the tomb of the Egyptian ruler King Tutankhamun, now popularly known as King Tut. Inside the tomb, Carter found around 5,300 artifacts dating back to 1350 BCE. These treasures were virtually intact from the time Tutankhamun was buried and included statues, jewelry, furniture and six chariots.  It took Carter and his team around 10 years to catalog, conserve and pack the artifacts for shipment to the Cairo Museum. 

Posters and artifacts are courtesy of Rollin Phipps, a retired instructor from the University of Texas at Arlington who specializes in ancient Egyptian history.  Phipps will present a talk detailing this discovery March 20.  The program is open to all ages.  Registration is not required.   

