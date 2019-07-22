911
As many families are soaking up the last few precious weeks of summer, many students are packing up their belongings and gearing up for college. If you have or know an incoming college freshman or first-time renter, Life Safety Park is offering a free ‘College Safety: 101’ course at 6 p.m. on July 29.

With a guest presenter from the University of North Texas Police Department, this course will cover the latest tips on home, fire and personal safety, with the intent of boosting students’ safety and success while in college. Specific topics discussed will include fire safety, campus and residence security, information on the latest safety mobile applications, drug and alcohol awareness, scams and identity theft and general health tips to avoid the Freshman 15.

This class is appropriate for late year high school students, early year college students, and first-time independent dwellers.

