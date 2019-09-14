Members of the Coppell Lions Family Branch Club — Issac Cuppett, Caroline Halstead, Lizzie Potter, and Gracie Potter are selling lemonade to raise money for the North Texas Giving Day for the Coppell Lions charities. They are also collecting school supplies for Austin Street.
The Coppell Lions Family Branch Club focuses on service projects in which the whole family can participate. Projects this past year have included baking treats for the Coppell Fire Departments and Police Department, singing Christmas Carols at a local nursing home and making blankets for the Linus Project.
Sept. 19 is North Texas Giving Day. Funds donated to the Coppell Lions Club will go to the charities that the organization supports including Texas Lions Camp, a camp for physical disabilities, hearing/vision impaired, cancer, diabetes and Down Syndrome, and the Lions Sight and Tissue Foundation, which provides vision care and medical assistance for vision related surgeries for people that can't afford these surgeries. Funds will also support the Lions Club’s Spot Vision Screening and its Primary Care Clinic, intended to provide quality medical care at an affordable price.
