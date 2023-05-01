Amy Swaim has been involved with Metrocrest Services for almost 10 years, serving the community through volunteer efforts and finally landing what she calls her dream job — director of human resources for the organization. As a local in Coppell and through her many years working in nonprofit and government, she has always been in service to others, which is a passion of hers. In her free time, Swaim enjoys spending time with family, hiking, reading and cooking.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I began my role at Metrocrest Services in January of this year, which influenced my decision to move back to Coppell after living in Richardson for a year. While living there, I served as the benefits and risk manager for the city of Richardson. Prior to that, I served at the city of Coppell for 11 years in numerous roles. The opportunities to personally and professionally grow in Coppell equipped me with the abilities and the courage/confidence to pursue a career in human resources, something I dreamed of and worked toward for many years. One of the biggest impacts during my time in Coppell was connecting with Metrocrest Services. From the moment I was introduced to Metrocrest nine years ago, I knew I wanted to be part of the organization in some capacity. My years of volunteerism and staying connected to the organization helped lead me to what I call my dream job — being a full time employee for Metrocrest Services.
What do you do in your role as Director of Human Resources for Metrocrest Services?
From transactional tasks to strategic planning, if it’s a function of HR, I do it! Talent management, training and development, payroll, benefits administration, compliance, workers comp, FMLA, etc. While I am a department of one, I am truly supported by a team of many here at Metrocrest Services. And, I can’t go without mentioning the support of amazing mentors and accountability partners from the city of Coppell, the city of Richardson, and elsewhere who help keep me balanced and focused.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Working in non-profit and local government sectors means being in service of others, which has been my passion and purpose for over 25 years. Working in human resources for those types of industries brings even more meaning to me, because it allows me to serve the people who put their hearts and souls into making a difference in the lives of individuals, families, and communities. Being in a position to create meaningful experiences and positively impact employees at Metrocrest Services is by far my favorite part of this job.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Oh, gosh! I’m not sure I can pick a favorite, because there are so many wonderful community gathering spaces in Coppell. Any park – Andy Brown East, Central, and West, Duck Pond, Wagon Wheel, Coppell Nature Park, Biodiversity Education Center, Old Town – the list goes on! I also like stopping by Town Center and other city facilities on occasion to say hi to my friends/former co-workers.
What is something about Metrocrest Services that most people aren't aware of?
I think there’s often a misconception by members of our own community and members of other communities that our neighbors in Coppell don’t or can’t benefit from Metrocrest Services. By appearances and even reputation (a great reputation!), Coppell doesn’t “seem” to fit some people’s ideas of who we serve. The truth is, there are many neighbors in our community who benefit from the services we provide, and probably people who could benefit from our services but might not know about everything we offer — emergency financial assistance, financial coaching and education, a food pantry, employment coaching and job readiness, senior services to help seniors age in place, and seasonal programs focused on children, including holiday gifts and food for the summer.
What are you passionate about?
Helping people discover new ways of thinking, especially related to their personal leadership, that lends to their growth and development and helps them achieve their goals and dreams. I’m also passionate about being in service of others, volunteerism, and giving back.
Who or what inspires you?
My children — their kindness toward others, their work ethic, and their resilience during some really tough times in their lives are just a few ways in which they amaze and inspire me.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
As mentioned, working at Metrocrest Services is my dream job. The role itself meets my HR career goal of being in a leadership position intended to positively impact the organization, and the fact that I now have the opportunity to serve full-time in an organization that I have cared deeply about for many years gives me more meaning and fulfillment than I ever could have imagined.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love spending time with my family, which is growing and I LOVE it! Between my partner and myself, we have six adult children (two sons, one daughter, and their spouses/significant others), a 13-year old daughter, two granddaughters, ages six and five, and the recent addition of four boys, ages 19, five, three and six months. I also enjoy hiking, reading, traveling, cooking and volunteering.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
If you’re looking for volunteer opportunities or ways to contribute to meaningful programs that provide direct services to your neighbors, Metrocrest Services likely has a program that speaks to you! There are so many ways to give back and make a difference in our community. Our Sack Summer Hunger Program helps ensure children in our community don’t go hungry by providing healthy meals - breakfast and lunch - and snacks each week during the duration of the program. Our Resale Store is a great place to donate and shop, and all proceeds from the store support Metrocrest Services programs. I’d love to share everything about Metrocrest Services and all the ways to become involved, but the best way to learn about all we have to offer is through our website!
