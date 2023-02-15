The Coppell City Council addressed concerns brought forth by members of the community about the Waggin’ Tails Dog Park and proposed plans to renovate the park during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Waggin’ Tails Dog Park was constructed during summer 2013 and officially opened to the public in November 2013. Since its inception, the dog park has been popular with users, but has presented several maintenance challenges resulting in frustrated park goers.
The dog park is located within MacArthur Park with the west side dedicated to large dog use and the east side dedicated to small dog use. It is open six days a week and closed on Wednesdays for maintenance.
“In terms of amenities, we do fall short of other communities,” said Jessica Carpenter, Director of Coppell Community Experiences, in reference to the dog park. “Our dog park is just about two acres, which is really on the small side for typical dog parks. We do have one shade structure with benches, we have a few doggy pot stations, and a few small agility items that were donated by a really wonderful Eagle Scout in recent years, and then we do have a drinking fountain in both the small and large dog areas.”
City of Coppell staff planned for replacements of certain park infrastructure for the 2022-2023 budget year, but the initial quote came in much higher than anticipated due to inflation and labor shortages. Staff included the Waggin’ Tails Dog Park in the Citizen Satisfaction Survey completed in October 2022, which informed Coppell that a larger dog park renovation may be necessary.
As a result of the Citizen Satisfaction Survey, city staff created a Dog Park User Survey targeting heavy park users, which was conducted in Dec. 2022 through Jan. 2023. The survey provided feedback on what improvements users would like to see at the dog park and will be utilized during the proposed project design phase.
There were 311 responses and the top items addressed included drainage and water ponding, turf, shade, cleanliness and maintenance, and requests for lighting. Current maintenance issues include poor drainage due to the location, bad turf quality, a weak fence, and broken fountains.
“Due to these challenges, we have some very frustrated users, we have very frustrated caretakers at this property, and so just a lot of challenges in general,” Carpenter said.
The city of Grapevine recently built a 4 acre dog park that cost $2 million to build, which has synthetic turf in some of the park, fountains, and agility courses. The city of Coppell worked with the Grapevine staff to learn what worked and what didn’t.
“They strongly emphasized they wished they had not installed synthetic turf,” Carpenter said. “It is extremely difficult to maintain, hot on the dog’s paws in the summertime, it smells, has a lot of maintenance issues, and will be expensive to replace.”
Another nearby dog park includes the city of Lewisville, which has a 6 acre dog park and the largest park in the area. The amenities at the Lewisville dog park are very similar to the Coppell dog park in that there are shade structures and dog fountains.
When it comes to the benefit to the community, the dog park is heavily frequented by repeat users in the community and a renovated dog park will provide the opportunity to correct original construction challenges to ensure that the park is more enjoyable for all users.
For next steps, the city is taking the feedback from the survey done and working to enter into a design agreement with Teague, Nall & Perkins, and they are working to provide regular updates to the Parks and Recreation Board and city council. Carpenter also said she is hoping to examine the current park ordinance and amend as necessary.
“A lot of our surrounding communities do have a separate ordinance just for their dog park, which allows it to pull out of their overall park ordinance, which allows us to look at different operating errors and different things that maybe we should address outside of our regular parks,” she said.
No formal action on the future of the Waggin’ Tails Dog Park was made at the city council meeting on Tuesday, but city staff hopes to come back with the potential for a contract to renovate the dog park.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.