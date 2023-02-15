Waggin' Tails Dog Park

Waggin’ Tails Dog Park.

 Courtesy of Penny Whistle Photography

The Coppell City Council addressed concerns brought forth by members of the community about the Waggin’ Tails Dog Park and proposed plans to renovate the park during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Waggin’ Tails Dog Park was constructed during summer 2013 and officially opened to the public in November 2013. Since its inception, the dog park has been popular with users, but has presented several maintenance challenges resulting in frustrated park goers.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

