When Coppell adopted its Vision 2040 plan, the City Council decided to continue to discuss two of the seven pillars adopted. To keep moving forward with its goals, the city is planning to form a new advisory board and task force to further plan for residential housing and becoming a smart city.
Councilman Wes Mays, Councilman Biju Mathew and Councilwoman Brianna Hinojosa-Smith recommended creating a smart city board that will be run similar to the city’s other boards.
“We started off with the smart city idea and we realized we were having multiple areas that were overlapping,” Mays said. “...Going through this we realized this was more than just a smart city task force or effort, but it was a technology application to those areas.”
Mays said the board is expected to be able to do a lot of different things and will be beneficial to all the Vision 2040 pillars.
“When you start taking a look at how broad the different areas started to interact and touch each other, there were a lot more connections with each one of the pillars than we thought,” he said.
Hinojosa-Smith said they decided to form a board instead of task force to keep it consistent with other boards and to keep it an ongoing effort.
“There’s so many pieces to that puzzle from a smart city standpoint,” she said. “I think this board can go in a lot of different directions, but with the guidelines that were set by Vision 2040.”
If the board is approved, the council will interview and select members to be part of it. Mays said that with the creation of this board, Coppell is going to be one the first cities in the Metroplex to have a smart city board.
“I think that we’re going to be leading the area,” he said.
In addition, the council plans to create a task force to discuss the future of residential housing, focusing on the older generation and empty nesters.
