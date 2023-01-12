Coppell City Council met for their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to receive an update from the Smart City Board.

The Smart City Board was created by the Coppell City Council and was inspired by CoppellVision2040. It operates as an advisory board and recommends ways the city can take actions and initiatives to create a Smart City future for Coppell. The board also reviews the scope of the Smart City Model, which is based on stakeholders innovations, trends and needs to maintain and advance the city’s smart city future.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

