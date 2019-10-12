Coppell ISD Middle School East student Arya Shah recently shined at the 2019 USA Triathlon National Championship held in Ohio. Shah made it to the Top 15 Youth Junior Triathletes across the nation in her age group, moving up five spots from her 2018 ranking. This year’s championship involved a 200-meter swim, 6 mile bike and 1 mile run, all done back to back.
Shah also snagged third place at the 2019 USA Triathlon South Central Region Championship Circuit, which covers five states, in the 11-12 year category.
In addition to her triathlon achievements, Shah was elected as the president of her Coppell Elementary school’s Student Council during the 2018-19 school year. During her time as president, she took on the responsibility of executing key school events as well as giving leadership talks to her peers and their parents.
In addition, Shah won her elementary school’s art contest for the design of the front page of the school yearbook. At the Regional Robotics Championship in 2019, Shah and her two school mates won the Robotics Strategy and Innovation Award, beating out more than more 200 teams.
This year, she has been selected as the student council representative for the CMS East Student Council.
Academically, Shah who is part of the Gifted & Talented Program, has made a perfect school three times in a row in her Math STAAR test and a near perfect score in English STAAR.
Shah also won the Overall Impromptu Speech Championship Trophy at a Dallas Junior Speech competition held in early 2019. Her love for singing and playing music continues with her participation in the School Choir Program and playing couple of musical instruments.
Shah loves sports and spends time swimming, running, biking and playing volleyball and she said she can not wait to be on her middle school sports team. She also loves to travel with her family, especially to the Caribbeans.
