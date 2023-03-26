Coppell Middle School East sixth grade science teacher Shelby Thompson stood out among hundreds of teachers who had stories submitted in the national “Teach the Love Contest” by Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase.
The contest honors educators by sending them on learning-inspired “Edu-vacations” that celebrate their teaching specialities and personal interests. Thompson received a five-day, four-night trip to Kahului, Hawaii where she will have the opportunity to dive into marine biology.
“In my class right now, we are learning about plate tectonics so this trip ties in perfectly with our lessons,” Thompson said. “I can’t wait to share all the rocks and volcanoes I’ll see in Hawaii with my students. I also love rocks and can’t wait to bring some back for my class to compare to the ones we have in Texas.”
She said she chose Kahului because she loves nature, the ocean, scuba diving, and she’s excited to share this experience with her students from afar. Thompson has never been to Hawaii so having the opportunity to see the crystal clear water, go whale watching, scuba dive to see turtles, go to a Luau, and see the Haleakala Sunrise is the most exciting part for her, she said.
“Edu-vacation” options for the three educators that won included Kahului, Hawaii for marine biology fans, Chicago, Illinois, for fine arts and architecture lovers, Washington, D.C. for American history buffs, Palm Springs, California, for geology fanatics, and Nashville, Tennessee, for music connoisseurs.
Thompson, who has been an educator for 25 years, initially thought she wanted to become a lawyer, but her niece helped her realize that teaching was her true passion. She said she loves making her lessons engaging and memorable and bringing them to life to show her students how things work in the world.
She was recognized in Coppell ISD’s informed newsletter, which said that Thompson is known as a teacher who will go above and beyond for the young lives under her care.”
“From working the school's Spirit Night after hours, to chaperoning middle school sporting events, to making appearances in PE classes on her off periods just to play games and pour more love into the students, she constantly volunteers her time to support her school and mentor her students and new teachers,” the newsletter stated.
Thompson’s story was submitted in the contest, which occurred from Oct. 5 to Nov. 9, 2022. This is a full circle experience for her, as a student from her very first kindergarten class in 1997 who she has continued to keep in touch with is the one who nominated her for the contest.
“Getting to pursue my passion for teaching has been wonderful, and I am happy to know I was able to make an impact on my students’ lives and in our community,” Thompson said. “My favorite part of teaching is helping students have fun while they learn. I have found that making my lessons engaging and memorable is how my students learn best. Making the connections for me means bringing my lessons to life and showing my students how things work in our world."
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.