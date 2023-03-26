Teach the Love .jpeg

Coppell Middle School East Teacher of the Year Shelby Thompson is one of three teachers recognized in the national “Teach the Love Contest” by Southwest Rapid Rewards™ Credit Cards from Chase.

 Courtesy of Coppell ISD

Coppell Middle School East sixth grade science teacher Shelby Thompson stood out among hundreds of teachers who had stories submitted in the national “Teach the Love Contest” by Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase.

The contest honors educators by sending them on learning-inspired “Edu-vacations” that celebrate their teaching specialities and personal interests. Thompson received a five-day, four-night trip to Kahului, Hawaii where she will have the opportunity to dive into marine biology.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

