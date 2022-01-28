City Council moves forward on Magnolia Trail
After three years of deliberation, the Coppell City Council chose on Tuesday to move forward with the southern connection for the Magnolia Park Trail.
Discussions regarding the trail first came to the City Council in January 2019. City Council, city staff and residents have all proposed different possibilities to replace the connection that was previously washed away by Denton Creek. Since the project’s inception, the City Council has seen this project seven times.
The last discussion before Tuesday took place in August when the Denton Creek Homeowners association proposed yet another design where the Magnolia Park Trail would connect through the southern part of the Magnolia Park Lake and just north of Denton Creek under a canopy of trees.
While this was the favored option by residents, Parks Project Manager John Elias said there were concerns regarding cutting down the trees and destabilizing the thin creek bank between Denton Creek and the lake.
However, Elias proposed altering the trail so minimal trees would be cut down. To stabilize the creek, Elias proposed putting gabion mattresses – wire bags of rocks – that will eventually settle into silt and blend into the creek bank. While this option was more expensive than just putting large rocks on the bank, he said it was a more stable option in the event of flooding.
The project will cost a total of $1.3 million by the time the trail is constructed and all the necessary reinforcements are put in place. Elias said this would cost the same as connecting the trail up north – previously favored by some of the City Council because due to a guarantee lack of washing away – because the northern connection would be an additional 10,000 feet.
“The system has been worked, this project has been vetted, and everybody has had a chance to say what they want to say,” Elias said.
The City Council, along with present residents, all raised their hands in favor of the proposed southern connection at a Tuesday meeting. Upon the trails approval, present residents applauded.
“We’ve been discussing this for some time, and we appreciate everyone’s patience,” Mayor Wes Mays said. “We don’t necessarily make decisions quickly, but we do try to make the right ones.”
Construction on the trail is slated to begin in 2023.
