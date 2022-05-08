The city of Coppell has further allocated its $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
In a City Council work session last week, Deputy Finance Manager Traci Leach said the original plan for ARP funding over budgeted by $2 million. Two items, a DeForest Lift Station and fire station bunker repairs, were removed which in turn left the city with a little under $3 million left to allocate. Some of the leftover funding will go toward helping businesses who lost over $10,000 during the pandemic or due to the construction on South Belt Line Road. Eligible businesses will receive a $10,000 grant on a first-come first-serve basis. City Council members agreed that there should be some verbiage to clarify that the funding is for a local business located in Coppell that are truly in need of funding. While Council Member Jon Jun wanted businesses to prove that they were in need, other council members said that the city would not have enough resources to enforce any requirement. Businesses will apply and attest that they were negatively affected by COVID-19 based on an honor system.
The remaining nearly $3 million will also go toward pavement and drainage repairs on Bullock Drive and Howe Drive off of South Denton Tap Road.
Funding for projects like expanding the city’s fiber cable network and bringing the city’s connectivity up to date were removed and will be slated as future city budget items.
Other projects that will be funded by ARP funding include:
Supplemental funds for Metrocrest Services, expected to take up a cumulative total of $375,000; rental assistance for Coppell residents, expected to come to a total of $1.4 million; funding for a woven health clinic, expected to cost a total of $625,000; construction of Magnolia Park Trail, expected to cost $2.9 million; pop-up business support, expected to cost a total of $5.8 million; fire station repairs, expected to cost $6.4 million and more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.