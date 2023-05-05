Coppell Music Academy, owned and founded by Amir Khan, is a music school offering modern music education to students of all ages.
Khan started his music education business in 2009, and since then, he has taught over 1,000 students from age four to adults. His music program has grown over the years, and it resulted in the establishment of Coppell Music Academy in 2015.
Khan's Student Music Lesson Plan (SMLP) is a proprietary system that explains the academy's music education methodology and provides each new student with a "road map" on their music education journey.
“Coppell Music Academy is the 'School of Modern Music,’” Khan said. “We're all about breaking the mold of traditional music education. Our philosophy? Let our students learn and play the music they love. We know it can be tough for beginners to connect music theory with the songs they know and love, but that's where we come in. Our focus is on bridging that gap and making sure our students can rock out to their favorite tunes, whether it's pop, rock, jazz, hip hop, or even video game music.”
Coppell Music Academy offers piano, guitar, voice, drums, violin, viola, and cello classes. All instruments have private lessons, as well as piano and voice group classes. The academy also has an annual summer camp where students can sample different instruments and find their musical calling.
The academy also recently announced a new “Pairs Plan,” which is already gaining popularity among siblings, husband and wife, adult friends, children, and adult siblings. It is a one hour group class with two students exclusively.
Coppell Music Academy has three music recitals per year, and they organize "Music Buzz" events where students can socialize and enjoy music games and quizzes with other students. The academy's student incentive program is also popular, where students earn golden tokens for finishing assignments and reaching milestones, and they can redeem their tokens for exciting prizes.
“We are constantly improving our core programs based on our client feedback,” Khan said. “We want to ensure that programs remain fresh, exciting and relevant. This also means that we invest in modern state-of-the-art musical instruments and provide an environment conducive for musical growth and development.”
Coppell Music Academy is now part of the four-location system, including locations in Irving, Farmers Branch, and Plano. The academy not only attracts students from Coppell but also from surrounding cities like Flower Mound, Irving, Carrollton, Lewisville, and Grapevine.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
