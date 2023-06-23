dca31d3b-cb23-7acd-1055-d6b87f28bd3d.jpg
Courtesy photo

Coppell ISD invites community members to apply to join the 2023 Bond Oversight Committee.

Applications are available at go.coppellisd.com/23BondOversightApplication and are due on July 12. The committee will be composed of 19 community members and two CISD school board trustees. Committee membership will be composed of community members with relevant expertise in fields such as finance, construction, project management, technology and education. The committee members will also be selected to represent the district geographically. For more information on the 2023 Bond Oversight Committee and the 2023 Bond, visit www.coppellisd.com/bond.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments