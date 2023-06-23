Coppell ISD invites community members to apply to join the 2023 Bond Oversight Committee.
Applications are available at go.coppellisd.com/23BondOversightApplication and are due on July 12. The committee will be composed of 19 community members and two CISD school board trustees. Committee membership will be composed of community members with relevant expertise in fields such as finance, construction, project management, technology and education. The committee members will also be selected to represent the district geographically. For more information on the 2023 Bond Oversight Committee and the 2023 Bond, visit www.coppellisd.com/bond.
Wilson Elementary selected as Great Expectations School
Wilson Elementary recently achieved the prestigious honor of being named a Great Expectations Model School. Great Expectations schools have a culture of respect and high academic achievement.
The basic principles of the Great Expectations program are high expectations for students, a learning climate based on mutual respect between student and teacher, student self-esteem, a belief that all students can learn, a positive teacher attitude and highly skilled and knowledgeable teachers who inspire and enable students to achieve success. More information about the program can be found at www.greatexpectations.org.
