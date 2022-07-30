Coppell Town Hall
File photo

Allies in the community 

The City of Coppell is preparing to offer an Allies in Community program specifically for the community’s younger crowd. Youth Allies will provide learning opportunities to help Coppell youth build a sense of belonging and unity while acquiring leadership skills to benefit their communities. Attendees can help shape the program by participating in an upcoming focus group. These meetings are open to Coppell residents or Coppell ISD students entering 9th through 12th grade as well as adult Coppell residents and parents of students who attend Coppell ISD. The next focus group is Wednesday Aug. 3 at 11:45 am for adults and 6 pm on Zoom. For additional dates and to register for a focus group session, residents can visit coppelltx.gov/1073/Youth-Allies. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments