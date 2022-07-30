The City of Coppell is preparing to offer an Allies in Community program specifically for the community’s younger crowd. Youth Allies will provide learning opportunities to help Coppell youth build a sense of belonging and unity while acquiring leadership skills to benefit their communities. Attendees can help shape the program by participating in an upcoming focus group. These meetings are open to Coppell residents or Coppell ISD students entering 9th through 12th grade as well as adult Coppell residents and parents of students who attend Coppell ISD. The next focus group is Wednesday Aug. 3 at 11:45 am for adults and 6 pmonZoom. For additional dates and to register for a focus group session, residents can visit coppelltx.gov/1073/Youth-Allies.
Art on display
The talent of Coppell ISD teachers will be on display at the Coppell ISD Faculty Show at the Coppell Arts Center. This free exhibit runs through Aug. 13 and features a variety of media, including ceramics, printmaking, paintings and drawings created by CISD Art Teachers.
Belt Line construction update
This week's work onSouthBelt Line includes more subgrade preparation, utility improvements, and roadway excavation. Concrete is expected to be poured on today and Friday.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
