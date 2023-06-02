Make meaningful connections and help create a culture of belonging in the community by participating in Allies in Community.
The program is seeking participants for Cohort IV and applications are open until 5 p.m., Sunday, June 18, 2023, at coppelltx.gov/allies. Created by DiversityWealth and launched in partnership with the City of Coppell, Allies in Community is an extension of a larger community engagement initiative to build knowledge and awareness of how to best serve residents of all cultural backgrounds. Since 2018, three groups of 30 to 40 residents and city employees called Cohorts, have experienced this unique program, which seeks to bring people from all backgrounds, cultures, and walks of life together to discover common ground, create an inclusive environment, and boost meaningful contribution within the community. Learn more and apply today at coppelltx.gov/allies.
Parade Down Parkway applications
Applications are now open for the Parade Down Parkway. Coppell residents, businesses, sports teams, and other community groups are invited to join in on the parade fun by decorating a vehicle, bicycle, or walking along with the parade. Parade applications are available online, and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 23 in order to participate. All entries are required to have a representative attend a mandatory pre-parade meeting on Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at the town center.
The Duck Pond Park improvements
The Duck Pond Park is closed for construction. Included in the project are a new walking trail around the entire pond, site grading, pond edge reestablishment, retaining walls, concrete channel lining, playground surface replacement, drainage flume replacements, and landscape and irrigation improvements. For safety purposes the park will be closed during the construction phase. The project has an estimated completion date of Dec. 2023. Please visit the City of Coppell’s Construction Activity page for more information.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
