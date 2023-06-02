Make meaningful connections and help create a culture of belonging in the community by participating in Allies in Community.

The program is seeking participants for Cohort IV and applications are open until 5 p.m., Sunday, June 18, 2023, at coppelltx.gov/allies. Created by DiversityWealth and launched in partnership with the City of Coppell, Allies in Community is an extension of a larger community engagement initiative to build knowledge and awareness of how to best serve residents of all cultural backgrounds. Since 2018, three groups of 30 to 40 residents and city employees called Cohorts, have experienced this unique program, which seeks to bring people from all backgrounds, cultures, and walks of life together to discover common ground, create an inclusive environment, and boost meaningful contribution within the community. Learn more and apply today at coppelltx.gov/allies.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments