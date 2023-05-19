Make meaningful connections and help create a culture of belonging in the community by participating in the Allies in Community program, which will soon be seeking participants for Cohort IV. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 15 and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 at coppelltx.gov/allies.
Created by DiversityWealth and launched in partnership with the City of Coppell, Allies in Community is an extension of a larger community engagement initiative to build knowledge and awareness of how to best serve residents of all cultural backgrounds.
Members of Cohort IV will attend four sessions on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning in August through December along with additional group activities, community events, a welcome reception, and graduation ceremony. The total time commitment is approximately 24 hours.
Coppell Rotary, Lions Club join forces for Coppell's Heritage Park
The Rotary Club of Coppell and the Coppell Lions Club joined forces for the improvement of Heritage Park in Coppell. The flower beds at the park had not been touched for several years and were “overgrown and out of control.” The Coppell Rotary Club and Lions Club worked together, along with scout troops, Lions Club Leos and Rotary Interact Club members to clean, weed, plant Hollyhock seeds and mulch all the flower beds in the park. Heritage Park of Coppell is open for tours of old Coppell homes and allows visitors to shop in the vintage Minyards Grocery Store at 700 S Coppell Road, Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Strategic Financial Engagement Department receives award
The City of Coppell announced that the Strategic Financial Engagement Department has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the 14th consecutive year. The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting and represents the department’s commitment to outstanding budget content and presentation. The fiscal year 2022-2023 budget was evaluated by a panel of independent reviewers using nationally recognized guidelines for budget presentation to measure how well the budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device. Budget documents must be given a proficient rating in all four of these categories as well as in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories — including financial policies and performance measures — to receive the award.
Coppell Arts Center announces 2023-2024 season
The Coppell Arts Center is excited to announce its 2023-2024 presentation season, featuring nine thrilling productions. From the mind-bending magic of Chris Funk to concerts by The Greatest Piano Men, The Four C Notes, and Bohemian Queen, andthe nostalgic hilarity of Pat Hazell’s The Wonder Bread Years to the immersive art-venture of Artrageous, the center’s third season has a show for everyone. Get ready for a year of electrifying entertainment as the Center brings the most unforgettable and spectacular shows to the heart of Coppell. Visit https://www.coppellartscenter.org/events/2023-2024-season-preview/ to learn about the nine productions available as part of Coppell Arts Center’s season add on package. Starting May 16, visit https://www.coppellartscenter.org/events/23-24season/ to purchase tickets.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
