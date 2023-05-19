Untitled design - 1

Make meaningful connections and help create a culture of belonging in the community by participating in the Allies in Community program, which will soon be seeking participants for Cohort IV. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 15 and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 at coppelltx.gov/allies.

Created by DiversityWealth and launched in partnership with the City of Coppell, Allies in Community is an extension of a larger community engagement initiative to build knowledge and awareness of how to best serve residents of all cultural backgrounds.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments