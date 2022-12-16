The animals at Coppell Animal Services need your help. Through Dec. 31, stop by the front desk at the Cozby Library and Community Commons to drop off needed supplies in the donation box. Donations ensure animal services can send each new pet parent home with supplies. Supplies needed include Pro Plan food, cat litter, rawhide bones, cat and dog toys, blankets, and cat and dog treats.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

