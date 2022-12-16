The animals at Coppell Animal Services need your help. Through Dec. 31, stop by the front desk at the Cozby Library and Community Commons to drop off needed supplies in the donation box. Donations ensure animal services can send each new pet parent home with supplies. Supplies needed include Pro Plan food, cat litter, rawhide bones, cat and dog toys, blankets, and cat and dog treats.
Feedback survey
The City of Coppell wants feedback if you attended the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 3. The survey takes just a moment to share your thoughts on the event including what you loved and if there was anything that can be improved next time. A link to the survey can be found on the city of Coppell’s website.
Knit Wits gift wrapping fundraiser
On Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m., visit the Coppell Senior and Community Center and the Knit Wits group will wrap gifts for you. Donations are welcome and appreciated and proceeds will go back into the group’s fund to purchase more materials to knit items for babies and others in need throughout the community.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
