The City of Coppell announced that it once again received an unmodified opinion on its annual Independent Auditor’s Report, indicating the city’s financial statements for fiscal year 2021-2022 were fairly presented.
The results of the audit were presented to the city council at the Feb. 28, 2023, meeting. Weaver, a nationwide accounting and financial consulting firm, performed the audit, which began last summer and wrapped up in February 2023, and issued three different reports this year. To learn more, visit www.coppelltx.gov.
DART Silver Line construction postponed
Construction operations for the DART Silver Line are ongoing, and a portion of Mockingbird Lane is temporarily closed to allow crews to safely complete railroad crossing work. Crews are also expected to begin working in a portion of S Belt Line Road to install bridge beams in the coming weeks. The bridge beam installation and overnight road closure scheduled to begin along S. Belt Line Road from Southwestern to Sanders Loop has been postponed.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
