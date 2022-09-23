Library Accepting Applications for Indie Author Fair
Cozby Library and Community Commons will host the annual Indie Author Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5. Local independent authors are invited to submit an application for a table where they may sell or promote their books and meet with the community. Applications will be accepted from any author in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with priority given to Coppell authors.
NTFB Peanut Butter Drive
The North Texas Food Bank Peanut Butter Donation drive continues until Sept. 30. NTFB creates awareness about food insecurity and hosts a Peanut Butter Drive to collect this shelf-stable, kid-friendly protein to help feed our hungry neighbors. The Coppell City Council and NTFB are working to receive donations of regular-sized, plastic jars of peanut butter (other nut butters and sunflower butter are also accepted) or by making a monetary donation to help feed children and their families who are facing hunger. The community can bring donations by The CORE, Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center, Metrocrest Services, 13801 Hutton Drive, Suite 150 in Farmers Branch, or to one of the other official collection sites through September 30. Monetary donations can also be made online. Learn more about the drive, make a monetary donation, or find a list of official drop off locations at ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive.
Register your trunk
Registration is open for this year’s Trunk or Treat at The CORE on Oct. 29. Families, schools, businesses, and community organizations are all encouraged to sign up to decorate their trunks and hand out candy. More information can be found on the City of Coppell’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.