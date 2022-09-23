Library Accepting Applications for Indie Author Fair

Cozby Library and Community Commons will host the annual Indie Author Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5. Local independent authors are invited to submit an application for a table where they may sell or promote their books and meet with the community. Applications will be accepted from any author in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with priority given to Coppell authors.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments