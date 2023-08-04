Canyon Ranch elementary

Canyon Ranch Elementary and the school's Principal Ashley Minton were recognized as a 2023 "Schools Transforming Learning" during the Principals' Institute National Conference in Houston.

 Courtesy photo

In June, Canyon Ranch Elementary and school Principal Ashley Minton were recognized as a 2023 “Schools Transforming Learning” during the Principals’ Institute National Conference in Houston. Each year, the Principals’ Institute designates campuses as “Schools Transforming Learning” for their innovative and transformative approach in providing an engaging learning environment for all students.

