Thirty-one Coppell High School seniors were selected as 2022-2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Semifinalists represent less than one percent of high school seniors and a full list of Coppell semifinalists can be found on the Coppell ISD website.
Anti-Bullying panel at Cozby Library
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is hosting an Anti-Bullying Program on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to provide answers to audience questions through a panel-style discussion. The event is sponsored by the Community Builders, which includes city staff and community members interested in promoting cultural inclusivity and diverse programming for Coppell community members.
CHS nonprofit participates in PTO U.S. Open
Project Querencia, a nonprofit organization started by Coppell High School students, was invited to take part at the 2022 PTO U.S. Open in Irving on Sept. 17 and 18. The members brought over 65 volunteers who in total worked more than 500 hours that weekend and received a $1,500 grant. Project Querencia was the only student-led organization at the event and got to participate in the organization expo.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
