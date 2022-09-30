National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists selected

Thirty-one Coppell High School seniors were selected as 2022-2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Semifinalists represent less than one percent of high school seniors and a full list of Coppell semifinalists can be found on the Coppell ISD website.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

