CISD earns highest financial rating from TEA

Coppell ISD earned the highest financial rating possible for its 2020-2021 financial accountability from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). In its findings, the TEA announced CISD had received both an “A” Superior Rating and a “94” Score in the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) ratings. The district has received a “Superior” rating since 2002.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments