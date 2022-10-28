Coppell ISD earned the highest financial rating possible for its 2020-2021 financial accountability from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). In its findings, the TEA announced CISD had received both an “A” Superior Rating and a “94” Score in the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) ratings. The district has received a “Superior” rating since 2002.
Voting information
Early voting is currently happening through Friday, Nov. 4 with the general election to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. For those registered to vote, voting locations can be found at www.votetexas.gov.
Coppell ISD Education Foundation Give for Grants now open
The Give for Grants campaign is designed to encourage facilities, recognize, and reward effective, innovative, and creative instructional approaches that directly impact CISD students while transforming classroom learning. Coppell residents choose a school, select a grant, make a donation and make an impact. Two years in a row, donations have helped to fund every grant. To donate, visit https://give.livingtree.com/p/coppellisdef.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
