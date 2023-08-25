AED kits enews - 1
Bleed control kits, Narcan mist added to City of Coppell AED boxes

The City of Coppell has updated and improved the automated external defibrillator (AED) boxes in city buildings. In addition to containing step-by-step instructions on how to use the included AED, a device that helps a heart return to a normal rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest, these boxes now include bleed control kits, which contain necessary items to control intense bleeding. They are also now equipped with Narcan mist, a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose.


