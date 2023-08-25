Bleed control kits, Narcan mist added to City of Coppell AED boxes
The City of Coppell has updated and improved the automated external defibrillator (AED) boxes in city buildings. In addition to containing step-by-step instructions on how to use the included AED, a device that helps a heart return to a normal rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest, these boxes now include bleed control kits, which contain necessary items to control intense bleeding. They are also now equipped with Narcan mist, a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose.
There are AED boxes located in city-operated facilities, including Coppell Town Center, the Cozby Library and Community Center, the Biodiversity Education Center, Coppell Arts Center, The CORE, and the Andrew Brown West Concession Booth.
CISD budget and tax rate hearing set for Aug. 28
CISD will hold a public hearing on its fiscal year 2023-2024 proposed budget and tax rate on Monday, Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. The hearing will take place at the Vonita White Administration Building located at 200 S. Denton Tap Road in Coppell. The proposed 2023-2024 Expenditure Budget is $169,256,570 which is a 4.14 percent reduction over the prior year’s actualized budget. CISD’s proposed overall tax rate for 2023-2024 will be an M&O tax rate of $0.8022 (a reduction of $0.1845) and an I&S tax rate of $0.2513 (an increase of $.0207) for an overall total tax rate of $1.0535 per $100 in assessed property value, which is an overall decrease of $0.1638 or a 13.4% percent. Learn more at www.coppellisd.com/page/budget-financial-reports.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.