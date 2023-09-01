The Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget and tax rate of $0.491818 per $100 valuation were approved by Coppell City Council. They will go into effect on Oct. 1.
FY 2023-2024 highlights:
The Fiscal Year 2023-2024 tax rate of $0.491818 per $100 valuation is lower than the current rate $0.518731 per $100 valuation.
This represents the lowest tax rate since at least 1984.
Total Fiscal Year 2023-2024 expenditures represent a decrease of approximately 1.31% as compared to the current year's adopted budget. The Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget includes additional funding to the Capital Replacement Fund to cover the inflationary impact to the cost of purchasing public safety vehicles.
If the expenses to fully fund the Capital Replacement Fund are subtracted, total expenditures represent an increase of 6.64% as compared to the current year's adopted budget.
The proposed budget was developed as if Rule 3.334 were in effect.
District receives state’s top financial rating for 11th year
Coppell ISD has earned the highest financial rating possible for its 2021-2022 financial accountability in preliminary findings from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
In its findings, the TEA announced CISD had received both an “A” Superior Achievement Rating and a “94” Score in the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) ratings. The district has received a “Superior” rating since 2002.
FIRST ratings are announced by the TEA from findings for the past fiscal year. CISD is currently in the fiscal year 2022-2023, with the fiscal year 2023-2024 to begin on Sept. 1, 2023.
According to CISD Chief Financial Officer Diana Sircar, the continued top FIRST ratings are due to the district’s finance and accounting team’s commitment to financial transparency and the following of stringent accounting standards to keep administrative costs low. Read more at go.coppellisd.com/23FIRST.
S. Belt Line reconstruction update
S. Belt Line Road crews are getting traffic lights up and working properly as well as beautifying medians this week.
The northbound lanes of S. Belt Line Rd. will be closed from I-635 to Dividend Dr., and traffic will be diverted to the southbound lanes. For more information about the S. Belt Line Reconstruction project, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
