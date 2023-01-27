Are you interested in running for Coppell City Council? Candidate filing for the May 6, 2023 election is open now through Friday, Feb. 17. The City Council also hosted a city council candidate orientation at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26. The orientation was not required to file, but was encouraged. Visit coppelltx.gov/election to learn more.

Regional Neighborhood Summit

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments