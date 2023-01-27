Are you interested in running for Coppell City Council? Candidate filing for the May 6, 2023 election is open now through Friday, Feb. 17. The City Council also hosted a city council candidate orientation at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26. The orientation was not required to file, but was encouraged. Visit coppelltx.gov/election to learn more.
Regional Neighborhood Summit
Connect with your neighbors, meet city officials, and learn how to strengthen your community at the Regional Neighborhood Summit on Saturday, Feb. 18. Hosted by the City of Coppell, the Town of Flower Mound, and the City of Lewisville, the event will feature a variety of information sessions presented by local leaders and industry professionals. Topics include neighborhood conflict resolution, how to spot contractor fraud, block party planning 101, and a neighborhood leadership panel discussion. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet city officials and learn more about what’s happening in their respective communities. The Regional Neighborhood Summit will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Rd. in Coppell. Free coffee and breakfast will be provided. Learn more and RSVP at flower-mound.com/FormCenter/Code-Enforcement-11/Neighborhood-Summit-156.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.