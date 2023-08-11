Document.png

City implements Stage 2 watering restrictions

The city of Coppell entered the second stage of its water conservation plan, "Water Watch," on Monday, Aug. 7. As a result, utility customers may only irrigate on specified days. Additionally, no outside watering will be allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the exception of hand watering, the use of non-spray irrigation systems, and the use of soaker hoses, which will be allowed all days, at all times during Stage 2.


