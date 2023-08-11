The city of Coppell entered the second stage of its water conservation plan, "Water Watch," on Monday, Aug. 7. As a result, utility customers may only irrigate on specified days. Additionally, no outside watering will be allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the exception of hand watering, the use of non-spray irrigation systems, and the use of soaker hoses, which will be allowed all days, at all times during Stage 2.
Under Stage 2: Water Watch, utility customers must limit their irrigation to the following days:
Water customers, including residential and business customers, with even numbered street addresses (street addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8) must conduct all watering on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Water customers, including residential and business customers, with odd numbered street addresses (street addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9) must conduct all watering on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Schools must conduct all watering of school sites, school facilities and other areas maintained by the schools on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Homeowner associations (HOAs) and commercial property owner associations (POAs) must conduct all watering of common property on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Nursery (garden and landscape) businesses are not restricted when watering business inventory; however, they must comply with watering requirements for any landscaping associated with their facilities.
Utility customers are encouraged to update the settings on their irrigation systems to reflect the watering schedule outlined above.
FOARD Task Force conducts survey to explore housing options for active adults
The city of Coppell’s Future-Oriented Approach to Residential Development (FOARD) Task Force has released a survey to gather feedback about housing options for Coppell’s active adults, residents over the age of 55. The survey will be open until Sept. 1, 2023.
A portion of the city's Vision 2040 strategic plan focuses on the future residential housing needs of the city. As a result, the Coppell City Council created the FOARD Task Force to make recommendations to the Council, appointing them to explore and evaluate housing options that address Coppell’s future housing needs, with priority placed on options for 55-plus residents.
The Active Adult Housing Survey was created to gauge the community’s interest in two different scenarios, one that would support residents who want to age in place, and another that would provide housing for residents who want to stay in Coppell without having to maintain a property. Residents are encouraged to take the short 8-10-minute survey by Sept. 1 to share their thoughts. All responses will remain anonymous.
The city of Coppell has partnered with OnPointe Insights to conduct the survey. The survey can be accessed via phone, tablet or computer at op2.us/Coppell-Svy-WEB.
