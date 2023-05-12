The City of Coppell announced that the City Secretary’s Office was recently awarded the 2023 Municipal Clerk’s Office Achievement of Excellence from the Texas Municipal Clerks Association (TMCA).
The City Secretary’s Office was also presented this award in 2021, and the Achievement of Excellence Award covers a period of two years. TMCA's Municipal Clerk's Office Achievement of Excellence Award was designed to recognize excellence in the effective and efficient management of resources in a Municipal Clerk’s Office (also known as a City Secretary’s Office). Municipal Clerk’s Offices are rated on twelve best practices criteria, including: professional requirements, promotion of the office, engagement with elected officials and community, and compliance with local, state, and federal standards.
S. Belt Line reconstruction update
The S. Belt Line reconstruction project is 75% done. Utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep will continue, along with several concrete pours. For more information about the S. Belt Line reconstruction project, visit coppelltx.gov/beltline.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
