Process of printing invoice for a customer, credit card processor, receipt printer with paper shopping bill and touchscreen monitor, POS
Adobe stock

City to upgrade utility billing, permits payment systems

The city of Coppell is upgrading its enterprise software to provide increased security measures and better serve its customers. As a result, the utility billing Citizen Self-Service (CSS) portal, the secure payment kiosk, and the online portal to pay for city permits, plan reviews, and inspections will be unavailable on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Further, all utility customers who wish to pay their water bills online will be required to reset their password after the upgrade is complete.


