City to upgrade utility billing, permits payment systems
The city of Coppell is upgrading its enterprise software to provide increased security measures and better serve its customers. As a result, the utility billing Citizen Self-Service (CSS) portal, the secure payment kiosk, and the online portal to pay for city permits, plan reviews, and inspections will be unavailable on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Further, all utility customers who wish to pay their water bills online will be required to reset their password after the upgrade is complete.
While the upgrade is underway, utility customers will temporarily be unable to pay their water bills online or through the secure kiosk outside of Coppell Town Center. Payments may be made in person or via check, phone, or bank draft during this time. There will be no impact to new account turn-ons during the upgrade process, and the city of Coppell will not charge utility customers late payment penalties during this time.
City seeks residents to serve on boards and commissions
Participate in local government and give back to the community by serving on one of the city of Coppell’s boards or commissions. The city is currently seeking passionate individuals to be a part of nine boards and commissions that help guide development, future needs, regulations, and more for Coppell. With so many boards and commissions to choose from, it’s easy to find a way to serve in a capacity that is important to you. Applications will be accepted from Monday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, and must be completed during this time period to be considered for one or more of the following:
Animal Services Advisory and Appeals Board
Coppell Recreation Development Corporation
Ethics Review Panel
Future Oriented Approach to Residential Development Task Force
Library Board
Parks and Recreation Board
Planning and Zoning Commission
Smart City Board
For more detailed descriptions of each board and commission as well as contact information, visit coppelltx.gov/boards. Boards and commissions applicants must have lived in Coppell for at least one year and must be registered to vote in Coppell.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.