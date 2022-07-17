South Belt Line construction continues to power through the Texas heat. Work on the S. Belt Line project this week includes utility improvements, roadway excavation, concrete pouring and subgrade preparation.
14 qualified for largest academic speech and debate competition in the world
Under the leadership of Debate Director Dr. Jason Sykes, 14 Coppell High School students qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament — the largest academic speech and debate competition in the world.
The competition was held in Kentucky earlier this month. Following qualifiers include Natasha Banga for International Extemporaneous Speaking; AnanyaChintalapudi, Kaveen Patel, rishayNaman, Ameya Kulkarni, s Keerthi Chalamalasetty and Alexis Sibanda, and CHS9 Students Tvisha Jindal and Aayush Shah for Cross-Examination Debate; Dawson Marold, s Suchit Ineni and Sahith Mocharla, and Anushree De for World Schools Debate; and CHS Akshita Krishnan for Big Questions Debate.
National Night Out
The Coppell Police Department has opened applications for block parties in preparation for National Night Out, 2022.
On Oct. 4, residents and police officers will have an opportunity to mingle while building community trust and answering questions pertaining to public safety.
