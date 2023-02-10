City of Coppell Tool Lending Program

Rent a variety of tools and equipment for property cleanup and improvement projects free of charge through the City of Coppell’s new Tool Lending Program. Coppell residents over the age of 18 are eligible to borrow individual tools from the City’s Tool Lending Trailer by filling out a user release form and an online application. Available tools include a lawn mower, bow rake, round shovel, leaf rake, loppers, shears, push broom, hard hat, and safety glasses. For more information and to fill out an application, please visit the Tool Lending Program webpage on the City of Coppell’s website.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

