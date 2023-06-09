Mark your calendars, bring your resume, and get ready to meet representatives from some of the great businesses that call Coppell home. Registration is not required to attend the job fair. The job fair takes place on Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coppell Conference Center, Four Points by Sheraton Dallas Fort Worth Airport North, 1580 Point W Blvd.
2022 Coppell Water Quality Report available
The City of Coppell recently published its 2022 Water Quality Report, providing residents insight into what’s in their drinking water. This annual report provides a list and levels of federally regulated or monitored contaminants found in the city’s drinking water. Data for the report was collected by both the city of Coppell and the city of Dallas. Coppell’s water comes from surface water sources, such as Lake Ray Roberts and Lake Lewisville, and is purchased from Dallas Water Utilities. To view the report, please visit coppelltx.gov/waterqualityreport.
Moore Road and Sandy Lake Road panel replacement
Crews are finishing up maintenance panel replacement repairs on eastbound Sandy Lake Rd., and will begin working on the same repairs on Moore Rd. between Sandy Lake Rd. and Bethel School Rd. on June 12, weather permitting. This project will be done in various phases and there will be lane closures and detours throughout its duration. The expected completion date is end of fall 2023. An alternate route is advised to avoid delays. For more information, please visit the City of Coppell’s Construction Activity page.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
