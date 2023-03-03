thumbnail_Library Photo.jpg

The Cozby Library and Community Commons recently received the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA).

This marks the 18th consecutive year the Cozby Library has received this recognition. To qualify, Texas Public Libraries must demonstrate consistent outstanding service and contribution to their communities in 10 service areas.

