The Cozby Library and Community Commons recently received the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA).
This marks the 18th consecutive year the Cozby Library has received this recognition. To qualify, Texas Public Libraries must demonstrate consistent outstanding service and contribution to their communities in 10 service areas.
These areas include underserved populations, marketing, collaborative efforts with community organizations, enhancing service offerings, literacy support, digital inclusion, workforce development, educational programming, and professional staff training. Of the 542 public libraries in Texas, only 73 received this award in 2022. For more information about TMLDA and the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award, visit tmlda.org.
DART begins work at intersection
DART crews began performing work on the railroad crossing at Mockingbird Lane and S. Belt Line Road on Monday, Feb. 27.
The southbound lane of Mockingbird Lane will be closed. Southbound traffic will be detoured around the construction zone. Once work on the southbound side is completed, crews will close the northbound lane. Northbound traffic will be detoured around the construction zone. While the City of Coppell is not a participant in the transit system, DART is constructing a Silver Line station in neighboring Cypress Waters. The 26-mile Silver Line will extend from DFW Airport to Shiloh Road in Plano and traverse seven cities, including Coppell. The Silver Line will provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility, and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the DFW metroplex. The project is expected to be completed in 2026. For more information about the DART Silver Line, visit dart.org/silverline.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
