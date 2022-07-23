Cozby library

Cozby Library

 Courtesy of the city of Coppell

Enhancing a network

Brandon Harvey will be bringing everyone’s network knowledge up to speed with a workshop and Q-and-A session on optimizing one's home wi-fi network at 2 p.m. Aug 7 at the Cozby Library.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

