Brandon Harvey will be bringing everyone’s network knowledge up to speed with a workshop and Q-and-A session on optimizing one's home wi-fi network at 2 p.m. Aug 7 at the Cozby Library.
Harvey will discuss setting up and securing a wi-fi network, different wiring options and how to extend wi-fi coverage. Attendees will learn how to stay secure from hackers and scammers.
With over 20 years of IT experience, Harvey recently started "Coppell IT" to help residents with wi-fi access, security cameras and smart home technologies. He is teaching this class as a resident of Coppell, not as a representative of Coppell IT. This session is open to adults aged 18 and up. Registration is not required.
Workshop
Residents are encouraged to jointhe parentingexpert and founder of “Your Tween and You,” JoAnnSchauf, for"Hey, I'm Okay!" at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 in theCozby Library and Community Commons – Meeting Room.
This experiential workshop is designed for parents ofkindergartenthrough fifth graders. Parents will learn the tasks elementary school children face, how to build their emotional wellness and resilience and how to empower a connection with them.
Registration is required on the Cosby Library website.
Andy Brown Eats
Residents are encouraged to join the city of Coppell at Andy Brown Eats every other Thursday through Aug. 25.
From 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m., residents can grab a quick dinner from a local food truck and have a meal at the park.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
