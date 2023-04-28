DART crews will set bridge beams along S. Belt Line Road, south of the intersection of Southwestern Blvd. and Denton Tap Rd. Monday, May 1, to Friday, May 5. No road closures are expected as this work is completed, but flaggers will be present to allow trucks to enter and exit the work area. Commuters should expect reduced traffic speeds and an increase in construction noise in the area. Learn more about the DART Silver Line at dart.org/silverline.
Light up red for fallen firefighters
Join the Coppell Fire Department and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in honoring and remembering the sacrifice of America’s fallen fire heroes. Light your front porch or business storefront red beginning on International Firefighters Day on Thursday, May 4, through National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, ending on Sunday, May 7.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
