There has been an increase in traffic accidents and near-miss car accidents and incidents near Coppell ISD schools, according to school officials. CISD is working with its School Resources Officers and local police departments to have additional patrols during morning drop-off and afternoon-pick up to help ensure the safety of its students. The district would like to remind family and student drivers to drive safely, slow down, drive carefully and obey traffic laws near the schools and in the school zones.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

