There has been an increase in traffic accidents and near-miss car accidents and incidents near Coppell ISD schools, according to school officials. CISD is working with its School Resources Officers and local police departments to have additional patrols during morning drop-off and afternoon-pick up to help ensure the safety of its students. The district would like to remind family and student drivers to drive safely, slow down, drive carefully and obey traffic laws near the schools and in the school zones.
Lions Club SPOT Screening
On Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 a.m., the Cozby Library and Community Commons is hosting the Coppell Lions Club, who are offering preliminary screening on children’s eyes for various visual impairments. According to the Coppell Lions Club, 80 percent of all visual impairment can be prevented or cured and the first step to prevention is awareness. The second is early detection through screening. Prescriptions at the screening will not be issued and the program is designed for children ages 6 months to 5 years old and any child with special needs.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
