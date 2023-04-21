Early voting begins April 24

Early voting for the Coppell general election begins Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2. Election Day will be held Saturday, May 6. On the ballot for Coppell includes Place 1, Place 3, Place 5, and Place 7 for city council and Place 4, Place 5, and Place 7 for CISD school board, as well as a CISD bond election.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

