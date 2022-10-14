The City of Coppell will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, asking voters whether or not to reauthorize two propositions concerning the allocation of sales and use taxes paid on goods and services purchased within city limits. Reauthorization of the sales tax collection will NOT result in an increase to the sales tax rate. More information on the special election can be found on the City of Coppell’s website.
Indie Author Fair applications
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is celebrating Indie Author Day with an Indie Author Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5. If any resident is an author and has published a book and would like to have a table at the fair, applications can be found on the City of Coppell’s website. For more information, please stop by the Information Desk at the library, call 972-304-3658 or email them.
Senior water and sewer rates
Any Coppell resident who is at least 65 years old qualifies for a 10% discount on their water bill. Senior citizens must provide a copy of their driver’s license or other form of identification listing their birth date to the Utility Billing Department at H2Obills@coppelltx.gov. For any questions of more information, contact the Utility Billing department at 972-304-3695.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
