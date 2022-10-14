City of Coppell Town Hall
File photo

The City of Coppell will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, asking voters whether or not to reauthorize two propositions concerning the allocation of sales and use taxes paid on goods and services purchased within city limits. Reauthorization of the sales tax collection will NOT result in an increase to the sales tax rate. More information on the special election can be found on the City of Coppell’s website. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

