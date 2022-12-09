During the 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill the Boot campaign in late October, the dedicated members of the Coppell Fire Department took to the streets with boots in hand asking for donations from the community. Coppell firefighters continued a 68-year tradition of raising funds to support MDA’s mission to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. This year, the Coppell Fire Department raised $21,000 during the Fill the Boot campaign.
Coppell Animal Services supply drive
The Coppell Animal Services is having a supply drive for the month of December. Stop by the front desk at Cozby Library and Community Commons to drop off needed supplies in the donation box. Donations ensure animal services can send each new pet parent home with supplies. Supplies needed include Pro Plan dry cat/kitten/dog/puppy food, cat litter, rawhide bones, cat and dog toys, blankets, and dog and cat treats.
Senior water and sewer discount
If you are at least 65 years old, the city of Coppell is offering a 10% discount on your water bill. Senior citizens must provide a copy of their driver’s license or other form of identification listing their birth date to the Utility Billing department at H2Obills@coppelltx.gov. The discount is not available retroactively, but will be applied on the next billing cycle. Specific rates are available on our website. For more information or questions, contact the Utility Billing department at 972-304-3695.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.