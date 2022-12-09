During the 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill the Boot campaign in late October, the dedicated members of the Coppell Fire Department took to the streets with boots in hand asking for donations from the community. Coppell firefighters continued a 68-year tradition of raising funds to support MDA’s mission to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. This year, the Coppell Fire Department raised $21,000 during the Fill the Boot campaign.

