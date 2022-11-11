Fire extinguisher class

On Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Life Safety Park, the public is invited to join for a free fire extinguisher safety class. Topics will include types of fire extinguishers, recommended maintenance and placement in the home, proper uses and techniques, and proper disposal. Participants will be given an opportunity to practice their skills by extinguishing a range fire on a realistic training prop. Registration is highly encouraged, but not required.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

