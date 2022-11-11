On Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Life Safety Park, the public is invited to join for a free fire extinguisher safety class. Topics will include types of fire extinguishers, recommended maintenance and placement in the home, proper uses and techniques, and proper disposal. Participants will be given an opportunity to practice their skills by extinguishing a range fire on a realistic training prop. Registration is highly encouraged, but not required.
Coppell fire has Class 1 rating
Coppell’s Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Prevention services have exceeded industry standards in all areas. Coppell holds a Class 1 rating, the best rating possible, from the Insurance Service Office (ISO). Because of this rating, Coppell residents and businesses enjoy a decrease in their property insurance premiums. The Coppell Fire Department responded to more than 4,000 calls for service in 2021 and the property protected by the department values over an estimated $7 billion.
Make A Child Smile Holiday Program
For more than 25 years, the City of Coppell has sponsored the “Make a Child Smile” holiday program, encouraging community members to donate gifts to deserving children in Coppell ISD. In 2021, gifts were purchased for approximately 400 children in Coppell who may not have otherwise received a present. From Nov. 1–30, those wishing to participate can visithttps://makeachildsmilecoppell.com. Once items are purchased, please return the wrapped gifts with a tag including the family number and age of the child attached to the city manager’s office no later than 5 pm, Monday, December 5. The program’s goal is to provide at least one toy and one article of clothing for each child. City staff volunteers will deliver the gifts prior to Christmas.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.