Join the City of Coppell for a meeting to discuss preliminary plans to construct an additional fire station in Coppell at 157 S. Moore Road, next to Austin Elementary.
The addition of Fire Station #5 will help the Coppell Fire Department safeguard the lives and property of residents while maintaining service standards. The meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Austin Elementary Cafeteria located at 161 S. Moore Rd.
Tri-Cities to hold Regional Neighborhood Summit
Coppell residents are encouraged to connect with their neighbors, meet city leaders, and learn how to strengthen their community at the Regional Neighborhood Summit on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Road. It will feature a variety of informational sessions presented by local leaders and industry professionals. Topics of discussion include: neighborhood conflict resolution, how to spot contractor fraud, block party planning 101, and neighborhood leadership. Attendees also will have the opportunity to meet city officials and learn more about what’s happening in their respective communities. This is a free event, but attendees need to RSVP. Free coffee and breakfast will be provided. To reserve a spot, go to flower-mound.com/regionalsummit.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
