Help local organization Reach Out Honduras fund accessible education to children in La Mosquitia, Honduras by shopping at the rummage sale fundraiser on July 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside Church of Christ located at 150 E. Belt Line Rd. There will be gently used furniture, clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, and electronics for sale at Riverside Church of Christ. For more information, visit reachouthonduras.org, call 214-701-2459 or email Bethany Cassity.
Rotary Club of Coppell awards scholarships
Every year The Rotary Club of Coppell awards five $1,500 scholarships to Coppell seniors. The club had 19 applications this year and the field was tough. The Rotary Club of Coppell wants to congratulate Namyuktha Prakash, Amav Khambete, Moksh Shah, Shane Lacki, and Sam Vrla for their hard work and wish them much success in their first year in college.
Winona Orchards withdraws from Coppell Farmers Market 2023 season
Unfortunately, Winona Orchards didn't have a good peach year and they have decided to withdraw from the Coppell Farmers Market for the 2023 season. Customers can still find a limited quantity of Ham Orchards' peaches at Mike Powell's Produce booth.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
