Reach Out Honduras rummage sale fundraiser

Help local organization Reach Out Honduras fund accessible education to children in La Mosquitia, Honduras by shopping at the rummage sale fundraiser on July 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside Church of Christ located at 150 E. Belt Line Rd. There will be gently used furniture, clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, and electronics for sale at Riverside Church of Christ. For more information, visit reachouthonduras.org, call 214-701-2459 or email Bethany Cassity.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

