The Coppell ISD Education Foundation (CEF) awarded more than $90,000 to 32 CISD teachers on Dec. 7 to benefit CISD schools and students through their annual Give for Grants campaign. Thirty-four grant requests were filled through the fundraising efforts of the CEF and the local community. Grants awarded include funds for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) programs, outdoor learning opportunities, increasing the high school band library, books for specific educational programming, technology upgrades and small group instruction programming.
CHS Student Council assists Metrocrest Services
A recent holiday food and monetary collection drive led by the Student Council at Coppell High School collected more than $14,000 worth of food for Metrocrest Services. This collection included a $3,450 donation to Metrocrest Services.
Coppell ranked #1 in Texas for National Night Out
The City of Coppell was ranked #1 in Texas for National Night Out (NNO). The city’s efforts once again ranked first place in the State of Texas and fourth place in the nation for cities with populations between 15,000–50,000. The National Association of Town Watch (NATW) publishes the ranking each year based on citizen participation, law enforcement involvement, organization, and quality of activities.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.