The ​Coppell ISD Education Foundation (CEF) awarded more than $90,000 to 32 CISD teachers on Dec. 7 to benefit CISD schools and students through their annual Give for Grants campaign. Thirty-four grant requests were filled through the fundraising efforts of the CEF and the local community. Grants awarded include funds for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) programs, outdoor learning opportunities, increasing the high school band library, books for specific educational programming, technology upgrades and small group instruction programming.

CHS Student Council assists Metrocrest Services

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

